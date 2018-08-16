Area Ranchers to Gather in South Texas Aug. 21-23

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host three ranch gatherings in South Texas next week. The events will provide an opportunity for local cattle producers to learn about TSCRA’s recent activities, discuss issues facing cattle raisers and connect with other cattle producers in the area. Registration for each will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner.

Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018

Refugio County Community Center

305 Swift St.

Refugio, TX 78377

Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018

Gurwitz Community Center

104 N. Harborth Ave.

Three Rivers, TX 78071

Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018

Greater Mission Chamber of Commerce

202 W. Tom Landry St.

Mission, TX 78572

Attendees will receive an update on recent developments within the Fever Tick Eradication Program, as well as other topics of interest to cattle raisers and the community. TSCRA Special Rangers will also be at each event to provide an update on recent law enforcement activities in the area and discuss strategies to keep livestock and equipment safe and secure.

The event is open to the public and free of charge.

If planning to attend, TSCRA asks that you register at www.tscra.org/ranch-gatherings or (800) 242-7820, ext. 192.

TSCRA would like to thank Elanco and Capital Farm Credit for sponsoring the events.

###

All members of the press are invited to attend. To arrange any one-on-one interviews before or during the event, please contact Jeremy Fuchs at (512) 469-0171 or jfuchs@tscra.org.