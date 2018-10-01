Garvin Man Surrenders on Fraud Charges

STILWELL, Okla. — Chakota Rowdy-Ray Snow, 20, of Garvin has been charged and subsequently surrendered to authorities on 10 counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, bogus check or confidence game. The charges are the result of an investigation conducted by Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Rangers Bart Perrier and John Cummings.

According to Perrier, it is alleged that Snow purchased cattle from the Stilwell Livestock Auction on two sperate occasions in June 2018. In the first incident, June 20, 2018, he issued four checks totaling more than $269,000. Seven days later, June 27, 2018, Snow again purchased cattle from the auction, issuing six checks totaling more than $177,000. All 10 checks with a combined value of more than $427,000 were returned for insufficient funds.

Following the investigation, Snow was charged with one count of obtaining property by false pretenses, bogus check or confidence game for each check he issued. Each of the 10 counts is a felony and could be punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Snow turned himself into the Adair County District Court Sept. 19, 2018, after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was booked into the Adair County Jail and later released on a $50,000 bond.

TSCRA would like to thank all of those involved in the investigation, especially the Adair County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance on the case.

