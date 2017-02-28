Shawnee Man Arrested for Buying Equipment with Forged Check

For Immediate Release:

Feb. 28, 2017

Contact: Jeremy Fuchs

(512) 496-8663

STILLWATER, Okla. — A Shawnee, Okla. man was arraigned yesterday on charges of Uttering a Forged Instrument thanks to a Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger investigation.

Special Ranger Bart Perrier conducted the investigation jointly with fellow Special Ranger Brett Wellden.

Johnathon Charles William McCune, 28, was charged in the District Court of Payne County, and surrendered himself to authorities on Feb. 25, 2017. He was booked into the Payne County Jail and was subsequently released on a $10,000 bond.

According to Special Rangers Perrier and Wellden, on Jan. 21, 2017, a subject matching the description of the defendant purchased a 3C cube feeder from a Stillwater, Okla. company. The feeder, valued at almost $3,000, was paid for with a counterfeit check. The suspect was identified after investigators reviewed surveillance video from several locations where high-value equipment was purchased with counterfeit checks. McCune was identified in the surveillance videos by witnesses.

Special Rangers are continuing the investigation into this and similar cases across the state. Investigators are working to identify any other parties involved and additional charges may be filed in these cases. Rangers are also working to locate and recover the fraudulently purchased items. Anyone with information regarding the case should contact Special Ranger Bart Perrier at (918) 847-3231.

###

TSCRA has 30 special rangers stationed strategically throughout Texas and Oklahoma who have in-depth knowledge of the cattle industry and are trained in all facets of law enforcement. All are commissioned as Special Rangers by the Texas Department of Public Safety and/or the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

TSCRA is a 140-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, but throughout the Southwest.

For more TSCRA news releases, visit tscra.org.