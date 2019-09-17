Road Map for Selecting a Livestock Transporter

From left are Jeff Geider and ranchers Ben and Jon Taggart, Grandview. Geider is the William Watt Matthews Director of the Institute of Ranch Management.

About 40 miles south of the Texas Christian University campus in Fort Worth, Jon Taggart finishes a couple of thousand head of calves on rolling prairies. The cattle will eventually be harvested for his Burgundy Pasture Beef brand, which he sells direct to consumers in his three stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. It is not your typical ranch but no doubt one with implications that work across the board. After all, caring for the ground and grass is never more important than when you are finishing cattle on it.

Texas Christian University Institute of Ranch Management students have visited the grass-fed operation for 17 years, benefiting from Taggart’s experience and expertise in everything from environmental stewardship to niche marketing. But thanks to a more formal partnership, the two organizations, along with the Texas Christian University Department of Environmental Sciences, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Services, and the Botanical Research Institute of Texas, have recently transformed Taggart’s land into the Texas Christian University Living Laboratory. It is not just an arrangement that benefits ranch management students, though — the findings are meant to help cattlemen all over the region improve their management practices, sustainability, and bottom lines.

Use what works, modify what doesn’t

But Jeffrey Geider, Texas Christian University’s William Watt Matthews Director of the Institute of Ranch Management, says they are not trying to be prescriptive with the information they will share.

“We’re not trying to suggest to everybody, ‘Just go do this,’” Geider says. “Instead, we’re saying, ‘Let’s raise the level of awareness on some of these basic management principles that can really enhance the productivity and the sustainability of the natural resource itself.’ We just want other ranchers and other landowners to be able to take whatever comes from it and apply it to their operation.”

Not everything they do and learn is going to apply everywhere, and that’s OK. In fact, it means the potential for additional sites to encompass more research.

Geider says the project is going international, with Living Laboratories to come in Central America, South America, and Scotland next.

“The idea is that even though we all have vastly different ecosystems, we’re trying to identify the basic management principles that can manage all of those different ecosystems. We want the layman to take that information and say, ‘OK, I think I can adapt this practice to my operation with simple modifications.’”

Banking on a better approach

Even more, it is about encouraging cattlemen to analyze their natural resources and taking a portfolio management approach to ranching.

“In ranching operations, the portfolio we’re talking about includes human resources, financial resources, and natural resources,” Geider says. “And just like with your investments, this idea of portfolio management means making decisions based on short- and long-term objectives and balancing risk versus performance.”

He says managing as a portfolio can create a resilient ranch business that can sustain itself through environmental challenges (like a drought) or financial challenges (a market downturn or unexpected expenses). Burgundy Pasture Beef is a good example of this. Back in 2012 when most Texas ranchers were forced to downsize dramatically, Taggart did not have to sell a single animal.

“When you’re managing your forages the right way, you can minimize your risk dramatically,” Geider says.