Sandy Hamman

Sandy Hamman, 70, died Oct. 15, 2017, in Jermyn. She was born on July 25, 1947, to Clyde and Christine Huff. She married Bill Hamman on May 15, 2001, in Jacksboro.

Hamman was a member of Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) and the Cowboy Church of Young County, in Graham. She was the owner of Forgotten Memories Antiques, also in Graham, a business that was the fulfillment of a long-held dream.

Hamman was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Renee’ Baugh and a special aunt, Ada Jo Hicks.

She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Bill; a daughter, Roni (Hack) Winters; and many relatives and friends.

Published in the April 2018 Issue of The Cattleman Magazine