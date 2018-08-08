Reward Offered for Information on Tractor Theft

HENDERSON, Texas — Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger Larry Hand is seeking information after the recent theft of a Kubota tractor from a property near Laneville, Texas.

Operation Cow Thief, an anti-theft initiative led by TSCRA is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the recovery of the tractor or arrest of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

The 2015 Kubota model M7060HD tractor was stolen from the property at an unknown time between July 14 and July 16, 2018. It is suspected that the perpetrator or perpetrators forced entry into a hay field where the tractor was located. The serial number on the missing tractor is 61561. It is also equipped with a front-end loader, serial number A7637 and hay forks on the front and rear.

TSCRA Special Ranger Hand is investigating the case. Anyone with information that could help identify the suspects or recover the tractor is asked to call TSCRA’s Operation Cow Thief hotline at (888) 830-2333 or Special Ranger Larry Hand at (903) 592-5252.

All information is kept confidential, and tips may be provided anonymously.

###