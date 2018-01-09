Reward Offered in Shooting of Okemah Bull

OKEMAH, Okla. — Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger Bart Perrier and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents are seeking information after a bull was shot and killed north of town.

Operation Cow Thief, an anti-theft initiative led by TSCRA, is offering a cash reward of up to $500 for information leading to the indictment or arrest of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

At an unknown time on or about June 16, 2017, an unidentified suspect or suspects fired several rounds wounding a Black Angus bull multiple times. The shots permanently disabled the animal. Upon discovery, the rancher initially believed the bull had accidentally hurt itself. It was only when the animal was processed that the butcher discovered the bullet wounds. It is believed the shots were fired into the pasture from a nearby road, located approximately one mile north of Okemah in Okfuskee County.

The case is being investigated by TSCRA Special Rangers and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Anyone with information that could help identify the perpetrator should call TSCRA’s Operation Cow Thief hotline at (888) 830-2333 or Special Ranger Bart Perrier at (918) 847-3231.

All information is kept confidential and tips may be provided anonymously.

###