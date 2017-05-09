Reward Offered in Cases of Stolen Cattle

GUTHRIE, Texas — Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger Scott Williamson and local authorities are seeking information regarding multiple thefts in the Haskell, King, Knox and Baylor County area.

Operation Cow Thief, an anti-theft initiative led by TSCRA, is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the crimes.

An unidentified suspect, or suspects, have committed multiple property crimes in area primarily between Benjamin and Guthrie, Texas. One ranch in the vicinity is missing approximately 100 head of cows and calves, with a neighboring ranch missing 40 calves. Other area thefts include an ATV, welder and pickup trucks.

The case is being investigated by TSCRA’s Special Rangers and local law enforcement. Anyone with further information leading to the recovery of the items or the arrest of a suspect or suspects should call TSCRA’s Operation Cow Thief hotline at (888) 830-2333 or Special Ranger Scott Williamson at (940) 636-6203. All information is kept confidential and tips may be provided anonymously.

TSCRA has 30 special rangers stationed strategically throughout Texas and Oklahoma who have extensive knowledge of the cattle industry and are trained in all facets of law enforcement. All are commissioned as Special Rangers by the Texas Department of Public Safety and/or the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

TSCRA is a 140-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, but throughout the Southwest.

