Reward Offered in Case of Stolen Farm and Ranch Equipment

For Immediate Release:

Feb. 13, 2017

Contact: Jeremy Fuchs

512.496.8663

ATHENS — Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger Jimmy Dickson and local authorities are seeking information regarding the theft of farm and ranch equipment valued at more than $70,000.

Operation Cow Thief, an anti-theft initiative led by TSCRA, is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

In the overnight hours between Dec. 13 and Dec. 14, 2016 an unknown suspect or suspects cut a gate lock to unlawfully enter a property in Henderson County outside of Athens, Texas. Multiple trailers and a 2016 Caterpillar Compact Track Loader were stolen from the property located off State Loop 7 near U.S. Highway 175. A building on the property was also burglarized, with thousands of dollars in tools and equipment stolen. Items taken from the structure include a Hustler zero turn lawn mower, plasma cutter and pressure washer.

The case is being investigated by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department with the assistance of TSCRA’s Special Rangers. Anyone with further information leading to the recovery of the items or the arrest of a suspect or suspects should call TSCRA’s Operation Cow Thief hotline at (888) 830-2333 or Special Ranger Jimmy Dickson at (903) 586-8733. Information and tips may be provided anonymously.

###

TSCRA has 30 special rangers stationed strategically throughout Texas and Oklahoma who have extensive knowledge of the cattle industry and are trained in all facets of law enforcement. All are commissioned as Special Rangers by the Texas Department of Public Safety and/or the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

TSCRA is a 140-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, but throughout the Southwest.

For more TSCRA news releases, visit tscra.org.