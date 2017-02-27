Reward Offered in Case of Stolen Cattle

Feb. 27, 2017

STRATFORD, Texas — Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger Ben Eggleston and local authorities are seeking information regarding the theft of 62 head of cattle from a feed yard west of Stratford, Texas.

Operation Cow Thief, an anti-theft initiative led by TSCRA, along with the Sherman County Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

Sometime between the months of Oct. and Dec. 2016 an unidentified suspect or suspects made entry into the Cold Water Cattle Feeders facilities outside of Stratford and removed 62 head of cattle. The stolen cattle are steers and heifers weighing from 325 pounds to 775 pounds.

The case is being investigated by the Sherman County Sheriff’s Department with the assistance of TSCRA’s Special Rangers. Anyone with further information leading to the recovery of the items or the arrest of a suspect or suspects should call TSCRA’s Operation Cow Thief hotline at (888) 830-2333 or Special Ranger Ben Eggleston at (806) 852-4741. All information is kept confidential and tips may be provided anonymously.

TSCRA has 30 special rangers stationed strategically throughout Texas and Oklahoma who have extensive knowledge of the cattle industry and are trained in all facets of law enforcement. All are commissioned as Special Rangers by the Texas Department of Public Safety and/or the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

TSCRA is a 140-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, but throughout the Southwest.

