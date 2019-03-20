Reward Offered for Information on Stolen Cattle

MARLIN, Texas — Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger Marvin Wills is seeking information in connection to the recent theft of cattle from several victims in Northern and Western Falls County. It is believed that the cattle were taken between November 2018 and March 2019.

Operation Cow Thief, an anti-theft initiative led by TSCRA is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

Anyone with information that could help identify the perpetrator or perpetrators is asked to call TSCRA’s Operation Cow Thief hotline at (888) 830-2333 or Special Marvin Wills at (254) 223-2330.

All information is kept confidential, and tips may be provided anonymously.

###