Reward Offered for Information After Killing of Steer in Randall County

CANYON, Texas — Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger H.L. Dempsey and local authorities are seeking information after a Angus steer was found shot to death on a ranch south of Canyon.

A cash reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for information leading to the indictment or arrest of the person or persons responsible for the crime. Operation Cow Thief, an anti-theft initiative led by TSCRA, is offering a $500 reward, with the two victims offering a combined $2,500 additional reward.

On June 27, 2017, a landowner found the 600-pound Angus steer dead in his pasture. It is believed that an unidentified suspect, or suspects, shot the animal from FM 1714, also known as Buffalo Lake Road, sometime between the afternoon of June 25 and evening of June 27, 2017.

The case is being investigated by the Randall County Sherriff’s Department with the assistance of TSCRA’s Special Rangers. Anyone with information that could help identify the perpetrator should call TSCRA’s Operation Cow Thief hotline at (888) 830-2333, Special Ranger H.L. Dempsey at (806) 356-6101, or the Randall County Sheriff’s Department.

All information is kept confidential and tips may be provided anonymously.

