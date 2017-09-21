Reuben Geistweidt

Reuben Geistweidt, 94, Doss, died July 6. He was born at home on the family ranch in Mason County on Dec. 27, 1922, and lived in the same house his entire life. His parents were Wesley John and Bertha Evers Geistweidt.

Geistweidt started school at the Onion Creek school riding horseback 3 miles and opening 7 gates, and then at the Doss School, before graduating high school in Mason as part of the class of 1941. On June 3, 1956, he married Doris Hardin. He was a brand inspector for TSCRA for 31 years.

He is survived by his wife Doris Geistweidt; children Stephen Geistweidt and Diana Moravits, San Antonio, Pamela Weaver, Harper, Jan (Duke) Williams, Burnet, and David (Amy) Geistweidt; 18 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.