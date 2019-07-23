Researchers asking if grazing, fire practices in LPC habitats affecting cows

In every ecosystem around the world there are potentially hundreds of living species that can be affected by a change in that ecosystem, whether it’s natural or man-made. What can be good for the survival of one species might have detrimental effects on another species, so a critical balance must be maintained in order to preserve all living things in the ecosystem. Quantitative research can determine if certain ecological preservation practices are having the prescribed results while not harming that balance. Now researchers are attempting to determine how prescribed fire and grazing practices for the lesser prairie-chicken in New Mexico affect beef herd health and productivity. –Amarillo Globe-News Read more…