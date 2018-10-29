Reminder – We want YOUR opinion on prescribed fire

We recently sent out a link to a survey about prescribed fire. Prescribed fire is a rangeland management tool utilized by ranchers across Texas and Oklahoma to improve forage production, brush and weed control, and general range management. However, opinions about the practice vary. Texas A&M University is conducting a study on the perceptions and practices of prescribed fire across the region and recently sent you a link to participate. Findings will support future education and outreach efforts. As a TSCRA member, your input is very important to the success of the project. If you have not yet completed the survey, please click on “read more” to access the questionnaire before the survey period ends. Thank you for your participation! Read more…