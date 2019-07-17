Area Ranchers to Gather in Altus July 24

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host a ranch gathering Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Western Oklahoma State College Pioneer Heritage Center in Altus, Oklahoma. The event will provide an opportunity for local cattle producers to learn about TSCRA’s recent activities, discuss issues facing cattle raisers and connect with other cattle producers in the area. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner.

TSCRA Special Ranger Jay Foster is slated to provide an update on recent law enforcement activities in the area and discuss strategies to keep livestock and equipment safe and secure. Attendees will also receive updates on other topics of interest to cattle raisers and the community, including a briefing on recent governmental activities that impact ranchers and landowners.

The event is open to the public and free of charge.

If planning to attend, TSCRA asks that you register at www.tscra.org/ranch-gatherings or (800) 242-7820, ext. 192.

The Western Oklahoma State College Pioneer Heritage Center is at 2801 N Main St, Altus, OK 73521.

TSCRA would like to thank Elanco, Nutrition Plus and Express Scale Services for sponsoring the event.

All members of the press are invited to attend. To arrange any one-on-one interviews before or during the event, please contact Jeremy Fuchs at (512) 469-0171 or jfuchs@tscra.org.