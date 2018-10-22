Questions from Tiffany’s Desk: Why do I need agritourism signs?

Since the Texas Agritourism Act was passed by the Legislature back in 2015, Texas Ag Law Blog’s Tiffany Dowell Lashmet been traveling the state talking to landowners about the limited liability protections this statute offers to them. One way to receive this limited liability is for a landowner to hang up a specific Texas Agritourism Act sign on the property. The Texas Agritourism Act is an important statute of which Texas landowners should be aware: Anyone conducting a recreational or educational activity on rural land should take time to study up on the statutory provisions and should consider obtaining and hanging one of these signs. Read more…