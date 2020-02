Profit Tracker: Mid-winter margins

Cattle feeders and beef packers are both experiencing modest mid-winter profits. For the week ending Feb. 7, 2020, average feedyard closeout saw profits of $143 per head, down about $42 per head from the previous week on cash prices that were $1 lower at $121. Beef packer profits averaged $73 per head, according to the Sterling Beef Profit Tracker. Read more at Drovers…