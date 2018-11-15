Preparing for winter storms

In many parts of Texas, severe winter weather can threaten the safety of you and your property. Blizzards, heavy snow, freezing rain, ice, and freezing temperatures occasionally can all affect Texas. Winter storms are known as deceptive killers because most deaths are indirectly related to the storm. With a little planning, you can protect yourself and your family and keep your property losses to a minimum. Texas A&M University AgriLife Extension Disaster Education Network (EDEN) provides winter storm information, resources and more to help you prepare and know what to do when it happens. Read more…