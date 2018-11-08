Perdue maintains USDA authority over ‘fake meat,’ but says FDA will have a role

United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue was recently in Oklahoma City talking with Oklahoma ag leaders including representatives from the cattle industry. Michael Kelsey, executive director of the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association, was there and urged the Secretary to be firm and not back down from any sort of regulatory battle with the Food & Drug Administration over lab-grown protein – or as the cattle industry likes to call it, ‘fake meat.’ Perdue seemed to be on much the same page with Kelsey. Listen to Secretary Sonny Perdue offer his position on the FDA’s challenge for regulatory authority over lab-grown meat, with Radio Oklahoma Ag Network Farm Director Ron Hays, on the Nov. 7 Beef Buzz podcast. Read more…