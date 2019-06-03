NRCS Map of the Month: Soil color mapping

Source:NRCS | soils.usda.gov | June 3, 2019

The USDA Soil and Plant Science Division recently developed a set of images and map layers to communicate the complexity, variability, and magnificence of soils and soil colors. In nature, soils occupy a three-dimensional space. This recent effort affords the opportunity to observe changes in soils and inherent soil properties both horizontally (across the landscape) and vertically (with depth). These maps and images present technical value for scientists, geographers, and educators but also have significance for anyone who simply appreciates the beauty that unfolds as art within the medley of colors.

Soils is part of the National Cooperative Soil Survey, an effort of Federal and State agencies, universities, and professional societies to deliver science-based soil information.

