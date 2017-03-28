North Richland Hills Man Sentenced on Felony Livestock Theft

For Immediate Release:

March 28, 2017

Contact: Jeremy Fuchs

(512) 496-8663

DECATUR, Texas — Jerry Dean Kulow, 58, of North Richland Hills, Texas was sentenced yesterday in connection to a 2014 cattle theft case in Wise County.

Kulow was found guilty by a Wise County judge in Sept. 2016 on third-degree felony theft of livestock. He was sentenced to two years deferred adjudication, and ordered to pay more than $13,000 in restitution to the victim.

Kulow’s arrest, conviction and sentencing followed an investigation by Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger John Bradshaw. TSCRA Special Ranger Wayne Goodman and Texas Game Warden Chris Dowdy assisted in the investigation.

Special Ranger Bradshaw and TSCRA would like to thank Dowdy and the Wise County District Attorney’s Office for their assistance with the investigation and subsequent conviction of Kulow.

To view TSCRA’s previous press release on the arrest of Kulow, click here.

TSCRA has 30 special rangers stationed strategically throughout Texas and Oklahoma who have in-depth knowledge of the cattle industry and are trained in all facets of law enforcement. All are commissioned as Special Rangers by the Texas Department of Public Safety and/or the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

TSCRA is a 140-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, but throughout the Southwest.

