No current drought in OK, but lots of heat

Oklahoma and much of the middle part of the country is facing dangerously hot conditions for the next few days but we remain in pretty good shape as far as soil moisture is concerned, based on the latest Drought Monitor map for Oklahoma. Only .24% of Oklahoma is abnormally dry compared to a year ago when just over half of Oklahoma was in drought. Conditions remain favorable for farmers and ranchers in the state, at least for those that were able to get their crops planted this spring. Eric Atkinson talks with AJ Tarpoff, K-State Extension, about heat stress issues with beef cattle and how to help them keep their cool. –Oklahoma Farm ReportRead more…

/ Animal Health, Livestock Management, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App

