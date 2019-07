New Texas hunting season dates and regulation changes

Mark your calendar, hunting season dates for 2019-2020 are now set, including these season openers: Dove: Sept. 1 all zones, special regulations apply in South Zone; Archery: Sept. 28; and White-tailed deer: Nov. 2. There are also regulation changes for air and arrow guns, pintail limits, javelina seasons, mule deer beam width minimums, plus antlerless deer season expansion. –TWPD Hunt Texas newsletter Read more…