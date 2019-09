NCBA announces leadership changes

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) announced two significant leadership changes: Colin Woodall will now serve as the association’s new chief executive officer and Ethan Lane was also named to serve as vice president of government affairs. Woodall managed NCBA’s efforts in Washington, D.C., for more than a decade. Lane has been serving as executive director of the Public Lands Council and NCBA Federal Lands. Read more…