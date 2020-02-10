National Cattlemen’s Beef Association elects new leaders

Source: National Cattlemen’s Beef Association | Feb. 8, 2020

Fifth-generation Florida rancher Marty Smith was elected president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) at the annual Cattle Industry Convention Feb. 8, 2020. He replaces Jennifer Houston of Sweetwater, Tenn., 2019 NCBA president.



Smith operates Smith Brothers-Wacahoota, LLC, a cow-calf operation in Central Florida, that has been in continuous operation since 1852. It retains ownership through feedlots in Texas, Kansas and Iowa.

Smith was formally elected at a meeting of NCBA’s Board of Directors, who also set the rest of the officer team for the coming year. Jerry Bohn of Kansas was named president-elect, Don Schiefelbein of Minnesota was elected vice president, and Todd Wilkinson of South Dakota was elected chair of the NCBA Policy Division while Wyoming rancher Mark Eisele was elected policy vice chair. Buck Wehrbein of Nebraska was elected chair of the NCBA Federation Division and Scott McGregor of Iowa was elected vice chair.