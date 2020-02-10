National Cattlemen’s Beef Association elects new leaders

Source: National Cattlemen’s Beef Association | Feb. 8, 2020

Fifth-generation Florida rancher Marty Smith was elected president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) at the annual Cattle Industry Convention Feb. 8, 2020. He replaces Jennifer Houston of Sweetwater, Tenn., 2019 NCBA president.

Smith operates Smith Brothers-Wacahoota, LLC, a cow-calf operation in Central Florida, that has been in continuous operation since 1852. It retains ownership through feedlots in Texas, Kansas and Iowa.

Smith was formally elected at a meeting of NCBA’s Board of Directors, who also set the rest of the officer team for the coming year. Jerry Bohn of Kansas was named president-elect, Don Schiefelbein of Minnesota was elected vice president, and Todd Wilkinson of South Dakota was elected chair of the NCBA Policy Division while Wyoming rancher Mark Eisele was elected policy vice chair. Buck Wehrbein of Nebraska was elected chair of the NCBA Federation Division and Scott McGregor of Iowa was elected vice chair.

/ Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App

Share the Post

Related Posts

We need your input! Take a survey about wild pigs
Cattle rustling case reminiscent of the Old West
Strong finish for 2016 red meat exports
Hong Kong opens market to US beef
Watershed partnerships offering free area soil testing
Cow-Calf Corner: Exports continue to grow; Early weaning
Texas + Water October Outlook
BRF and Marfrig begin talks to form new global meat giant
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: