Nancy Ellen Smith Graham

Nancy Ellen Smith Graham, 83, died June 21. She was born in San Antonio on Aug. 20, 1933, to G.B. and Faye Smith. Her family moved to Corpus Christi, and she went to Ray High School. She attended Delmar College. She later enrolled at the University of Texas. She married Dr. Charles W. Graham in March 1956. In 1961, they moved to Elgin where, after her children were in grade school, she commuted to the University of Texas to finish her degree in elementary education. She taught second grade and third grade at Elgin Primary School before spending the last 16 years of her career as the Elgin Elementary School principal.

She is survived by her husband; their children David (Gayle) and Donna (Calvin) and numerous other relatives. Memorial donations may be made to the Nancy Smith Graham Scholarship Fund at the Frontier Bank of Texas.