NAMI and beef checkoff release ‘beefshi’ guide

Source: North American Meat Institute | June 18, 2019

The North American Meat Institute (NAMI), a contractor of the beef checkoff, released Foodservice Guide to Beefshi, featuring 16 “beefshi” recipes that can be easily prepared for sale at restaurant or supermarkets.

Developed by a Culinary Institute of America-trained chef, the recipes integrate prepared beef favorites like beef jerky, corned beef, hot dogs and roast beef into traditional sushi-style rolls that appeal to Millennial consumers. The new recipes were created in partnership with state beef councils around the country.

“Beefshi opens the door for foodservice establishments to offer a greater range of choices for families who might not enjoy seafood,” said NAMI Vice President of Sustainability Eric Mittenthal. “Prepared beef products are delicious, nutritious and convenient favorites that pair very well with other traditional sushi ingredients.”

New Beefshi recipes developed in 2019 include:

Muffarolletta – The classic New Orleans favorite made with beef salami, olives, capers and cheese rolled up with sushi rice.

– The classic New Orleans favorite made with beef salami, olives, capers and cheese rolled up with sushi rice. Triple BLT Mega Roll – Roast beef covered in sushi rice, filled with bacon bits, arugula, beefsteak tomato, ground black pepper and bacon-flavored potato chips.

– Roast beef covered in sushi rice, filled with bacon bits, arugula, beefsteak tomato, ground black pepper and bacon-flavored potato chips. Taco Maki – Nori, sushi rice, spicy beef jerky, cilantro sprigs and slivered radishes. Topped with Sante Fe-style tortilla strips, queso fresco crumbles and Pico de Gallo.

– Nori, sushi rice, spicy beef jerky, cilantro sprigs and slivered radishes. Topped with Sante Fe-style tortilla strips, queso fresco crumbles and Pico de Gallo. Dansk Roll – Nori, sushi rice, Danish rye, roast beef, fried onions and nori. Served with remoulade sauce.

Visit the Beefshi website for the foodservice guide, how-to videos, nutrition facts, and other Beefshi information.