Multiple Ranching Events Scheduled in Oklahoma

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host several ranch gatherings in central and northeastern Oklahoma next week. For each event, registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner. The event is free and open to the public.

Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017

Grady County Fairgrounds

500 E. Choctaw Avenue

Chickasha, OK 73018

Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017

Creek County Fairgrounds

17808 W. Hwy 66

Kellyville, OK 74039

Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017

Woolaroc Museum & Wildlife Preserve

1925 Woolaroc Ranch Road

Bartlesville, OK 74003

Depending upon the location, TSCRA Special Ranger Bart Perrier or Special Ranger Brett Wellden will provide a law enforcement update and offer ranchers information on how they can keep their livestock and equipment safe and secure. They will also address local law enforcement issues and trends. Other areas of interest to cattle raisers and the community will be discussed as well.

Please RSVP to (800) 242-7820, ext. 192, or rsvp@tscra.org.

These ranch gatherings are sponsored by Elanco.

All members of the press are invited to attend.

TSCRA is a 140-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, but throughout the Southwest.