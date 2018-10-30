Multiple online agriculture CEU courses offered by AgriLife Extension in November

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service ecosystem science and management unit is offering Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units, or CEUs, for private applicators online in November instead of the monthly webinar.

Private applicators need 15 CEUs every five years, and a maximum of 10 can be from recorded online courses and/or correspondence courses, said Pete Flores, AgriLife Extension webinar coordinator in Corpus Christi.

Five CEUs must come from a live class or webinar in order to meet the TDA requirements to recertify, which they typically offer every other month, Flores said.

Of the 15 CEUs, a minimum of two must be laws and regulations, and two must be integrated pest management. These are based on a five-year cycle, according to TDA regulations.

“We have opened up five courses offering one CEU each for the month of November,” he said.

The courses, CEU category and presenters will be:

– Improved Pasture Weed and Brush Management, one integrated pest management, James Jackson, AgriLife Extension range specialist, Stephenville.

– Pesticide Laws and Regulations, one laws and regulations, Greg Baker, TDA inspector, Bay City.

– Mesquite and Mixed Brush Herbicide Treatments, one general, Dr. Bob Lyons, AgriLife Extension range specialist, Uvalde.

– King Ranch and Kleberg Bluestem Management, one integrated pest management, Dr. Megan Clayton, AgriLife Extension range specialist, Corpus Christi.

– Spray Equipment Setup: Reduce Drift and Save Money, one drift minimization, Dr. Josh McGinty, AgriLife Extension agronomist, Corpus Christi.

The cost is $10 per CEU and certificates will be issued by mid-December.

These webinars and others in the series can be accessed at https://naturalresourcewebinars.tamu.edu/archive/.

For more information on the webinars, contact Flores at Pete.Flores@ag.tamu.edu.