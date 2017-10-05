Multiple Events Scheduled for Cattle Producers Next Week

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host several ranch gatherings across Texas next week. The events allow local cattle producers to learn about TSCRA’s recent activities and network with other cattle raisers in the area. For each gathering, registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner. The events are all free and open to the public, and all members of the press are invited to attend.

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017

Polk County Commerce Center

1015 US 59 Loop North

Livingston, TX 77351

Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017

White’s Park Community Building

220-222 White Park Rd.

Wallisville, TX 77597

Friday, Oct. 13, 2017

Santa Rosa Ranch – 7J Headquarters

19300 State Hwy. 21

Crockett, TX 75835

TSCRA will give an update on recovery efforts following Hurricane Harvey, discuss the impact of the storm on cattle raisers and make producers aware of relief resources that are available.

TSCRA Special Rangers will also be at each event to provide a law enforcement update and offer ranchers information on how they can keep their livestock and equipment safe and secure. Attendees will receive an update on recent government affairs activities, including private property rights initiatives and federal tax reform prospects. Other areas of interest to cattle raisers and the community will be discussed as well.

Please RSVP to (800) 242-7820, ext. 192, or rsvp@tscra.org.

The ranch gatherings are sponsored by Elanco, Capital Farm Credit, Westway Feed Products, and local Arrowquip dealer M&J Fertilizer.

Friday’s ranch gathering will be preceded by the Cow County Congress, a day long educational program for cattle raisers that will include discussions on global trade impacts, bull selection, forage management and more. Registration for the Cow County Congress is $30, and participants can sign up here.

