Missing Excavator Recovered by Special Rangers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas —Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Rangers have recovered a Caterpillar excavator worth approximately $200,000.

In February, TSCRA Special Ranger John Bradshaw sought public assistance in locating the excavator that was stolen from a ranch near Holliday, Texas. The 2009 Caterpillar model 320DL excavator was taken from the ranch sometime between the evening of February 13 and the morning of February 14. It was suspected that the excavator was loaded onto a lowboy trailer for transport.

Four months later an anonymous tip helped lead Bradshaw and Special Ranger Troy McKinney to a remote portion of property south of Saint Jo, Texas. With limited access, they enlisted the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Aircraft Operations Division. During a flyover, the DPS helicopter identified an excavator of a similar make and model to the one stolen, and further investigation confirmed that the serial number was a match. The excavator was subsequently impounded at the Montague County Sheriff’s Office until a property hearing where it is expected to be returned to its rightful owner.

The investigation into who stole the excavator continues. Bradshaw and McKinney have identified several persons of interest but are still asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information that could aid investigators or identify additional suspects should call Special Ranger John Bradshaw at (940) 389-6123. All information is kept confidential and tips may be provided anonymously.

TSCRA would like to thank DPS and the Montague County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance on the case.

###