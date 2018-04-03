Michael J. Strong

Michael J. Strong, 74, of Henderson, died Dec. 4, 2017. He was born Dec. 18, 1942, in Rusk County, where he lived all his life. He was a former Sheriff of Rusk County and a former TSCRA Special Ranger. Strong served his country in the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mack Ed and Faires Strong. He is survived by his son, Matt (Michelle) Strong, of Henderson; daughter, Marty (Kevin) Keene, of Commerce; brother, Max Strong, of Henderson; and three grandchildren.

Donations in his honor may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tenn., 38148-0142, or to Curepsp.org.

Published in the April 2018 Issue of The Cattleman Magazine