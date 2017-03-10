Mason County Man Arrested for Theft of Livestock

For Immediate Release:

March 10, 2017

Contact: Jeremy Fuchs

(512) 496-8663

MASON, Texas — A Mason County man was arrested for theft yesterday as a result of an investigation by Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Rangers.

TSCRA Special Ranger Marvin C. Wills conducted the investigation.

In October 2015, the suspect, Jim H. Schmidt, 34, of Mason, Texas, purchased sheep and goats from a Hamilton, Texas, sale barn. The livestock were paid for with a bad check that totaled more than $46,000. A warrant for Schmidt’s arrest was issued as a result of the theft and subsequent investigation. Special Ranger Wills caught up to Schmidt in Goldthwaite, Texas this Thursday and took him into custody. He was booked into the Mills County Jail and later released on a $50,000 bond.

Schmidt is facing a third degree felony, punishable by two to 10 years in state prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

“This arrest has been several years in the making, and just goes to show our relentless pursuit of livestock thieves here in Texas,” said Wills.

###

