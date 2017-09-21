Mary Nan (Arnold) Gardiner

Mary Nan (Arnold) Gardiner, Ashland, Kan., died June 22. She was born Feb. 8, 1934, to Charles and Mary Arnold near Rozel, in Pawnee County, Kansas. Upon graduation from Rozel High School in 1951, she enrolled at Fort Hays State University and graduated with a degree in Music Education in 1955. She married Henry Gardiner May 29, 1957. Under the Gardiner’s leadership, Gardiner Angus Ranch was developed into a leading Angus seedstock ranch.

She is survived by sons Greg Arnold (Debbie Dreiski) Gardiner, Mark Ralph (Eva Stumpff) Gardiner, and Garth Henry (Amanda Maxwell) Gardiner; and numerous other relatives. Memorials in Nan’s name may be made to the Ashland City Library, P.O. Box 397, Ashland, Kan., 67831.