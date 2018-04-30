Martin Louis “Marty” Richter Jr.

Martin Louis “Marty” Richter Jr., 64, died Feb. 14, 2018. He was born Aug. 4, 1953, in Fort Worth, to Louis and Mary Richter. He spent childhood summers starting racehorses with his uncle, and later worked as an order buyer at cattle auctions across Texas.

Richter’s passion was rodeo. He was a bareback bronc rider in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, earning a Gold Card Membership. During his rodeo career, he enjoyed working for his lifelong friend, Billy Minick, and his rodeo stock contracting company. He retired from professional rodeo in 1978, when he married Mary Martha Edwards. He spent decades mentoring his children and other youth in the rodeo arena.

Richter gave back to the community through many charitable endeavors and was a tireless volunteer for the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo where he served on the board of directors and executive committee. He was instrumental in starting the Stock Show’s Calf Scramble. He also volunteered and served as president of the Windy Ryon Memorial Roping for more than 30 years, raising funds for 4-H and FFA scholarships and supporting youth endeavors agriculture.

Richter was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Mary Martha; children, Meredith (Jeff) Davis, Mary Margaret Richter, and Martin (Erin) Richter; grandchildren, Deak Davis and McClain Richter; a sister, Tonya (James) Mershon; and nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Calf Scramble Scholarship Fund or the Windy Ryan Memorial Roping Scholarship Fund.

Published in the May 2018 Issue of The Cattleman Magazine