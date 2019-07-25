Making ditch hay work for beef cattle

Making and using ditch hay to feed cattle can be a good way to combat a feed shortage. It’s a common practice across the U.S., but balancing beef diets around it can be a challenge. In most cases, it’s advised to test bales for at least crude protein (CP) and total digestible nutrients (TDN). However, in a recent article, Alvaro Garcia, South Dakota State University (SDSU) extension agriculture and natural resource program director, notes that it’s unlikely for producers to sample ditch hay, especially in times of feed shortages and reduced incomes. – Hay & Forage Grower Read more… 

/ Feed & Forage, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App

