Local Ranching Event Scheduled for Oct. 3 in Hillsboro

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host a ranch gathering on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, at the Eagle Historic Warehouse in Hillsboro, Texas. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner.

The event is free and open to the public.

TSCRA Special Ranger Marvin Wills will be on hand to provide a law enforcement update and offer ranchers information on how they can keep their livestock and equipment safe and secure. Attendees will receive an update on the 85th Texas Legislative Session and recent government affairs activities, including private property rights initiatives and the prospects for federal tax reform. Other areas of interest to cattle raisers and the community will be discussed as well.

Please RSVP to (800) 242-7820, ext. 192, or rsvp@tscra.org.

The Eagle Historic Warehouse is located at 116 East Franklin Street, Hillsboro, TX 76645.

The ranch gathering is sponsored by Elanco, Lone Star Ag Credit and official Arrowquip dealer, Buzbee Feed and Seed.

All members of the press are invited to attend.

