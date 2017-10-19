Local Ranching Event Scheduled for Oct. 27 in Gainesville

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host a ranch gathering on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, at the Cooke County Fairgrounds in Gainesville, Texas. The event allows local cattle producers to learn about TSCRA’s recent activities and network with other cattle raisers in the area. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner.

The event is free and open to the public.

TSCRA Special Ranger Troy McKinney will be on hand to provide a law enforcement update and offer ranchers information on how they can keep their livestock and equipment safe and secure. Attendees will receive an update on the 85th Texas Legislative Session and recent government affairs activities, including private property rights initiatives. Other areas of interest to cattle raisers and the community will be discussed as well.

Please RSVP to (800) 242-7820, ext. 192, or rsvp@tscra.org.

The Cooke County Fairgrounds are located at 1901 Justice Center Blvd., Gainesville, TX 76250.

The ranch gathering is sponsored by Elanco, Lone Star Ag Credit, Texas Farm Credit, Nutrition Plus Westway Feed Products and local Arrowquip dealer Teskey’s Saddle Shop.

All members of the press are invited to attend.

###