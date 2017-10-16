Local Ranching Event Scheduled for Oct. 24 in Fredericksburg

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host a ranch gathering on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, at the Gillespie County Fairgrounds in Fredericksburg, Texas. The event allows local cattle producers to learn about TSCRA’s recent activities and network with other cattle raisers in the area. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner.

The event is free and open to the public.

TSCRA Special Ranger Mike Barr will be on hand to provide a law enforcement update and offer ranchers information on how they can keep their livestock and equipment safe and secure. Attendees will receive an update on the 85th Texas Legislative Session and recent government affairs activities, including private property rights initiatives and federal tax reform prospects. Other areas of interest to cattle raisers and the community will be discussed as well.

Please RSVP to (800) 242-7820, ext. 192, or rsvp@tscra.org.

The Gillespie County Fairgrounds are located at 530 Fair Drive, Fredericksburg, TX 78624.

The ranch gathering is sponsored by Elanco, Capital Farm Credit and Mike and Mary Porter.

All members of the press are invited to attend.

