Local Ranching Event Scheduled for May 25 in Lampasas

FORT WORTH — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host a ranch gathering Thursday, May 25, 2017 at the Hostess House in Lampasas, Texas. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner.

The event is free and open to the public.

TSCRA Special Ranger Marvin Wills will provide a law enforcement update and offer ranchers information on how they can keep their livestock and equipment safe and secure. Attendees will be briefed on current property rights issues and other areas of interest to cattle raisers and the community will be discussed as well.

Please RSVP to (800) 242-7820, ext. 192, or rsvp@tscra.org.

The Hostess House is located at 1406 U.S. Hwy. 281, Lampasas, TX 76550. It is near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 281 and Plum Street.

The ranch gathering is sponsored by Elanco Animal Health and Capital Farm Credit.

All members of the press are invited to attend.

TSCRA is a 140-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, but throughout the Southwest.

For more TSCRA news releases, visit tscra.org.