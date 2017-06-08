Local Ranching Event Scheduled for June 19 in Pittsburg

FORT WORTH — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host a ranch gathering Monday, June 19, 2017 at the Region 8 Education Service Center in Pittsburg, Texas. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner.

The event is free and open to the public.

TSCRA Special Ranger Toney Hurley will provide a law enforcement update and offer ranchers information on how they can keep their livestock and equipment safe and secure. Attendees will be briefed on status of eminent domain reform, tax issues and other areas of interest to cattle raisers and the community will be discussed as well.

Please RSVP to (800) 242-7820, ext. 192, or rsvp@tscra.org.

The Region 8 Education Service Center is located at 4845 U.S. Hwy. 271, Pittsburg, TX 75686. From Pittsburg, head north on U.S. Hwy. 271 and take the exit for Loop 255. In three-tenths of a mile turn right on County Road 54600 and the event will be on the left.

The ranch gathering is sponsored by Elanco Animal Health, Lone Star Ag Credit, Texas Farm Credit and Nutrition Plus.

All members of the press are invited to attend.

###

TSCRA is a 140-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, but throughout the Southwest.

For more TSCRA news releases, visit tscra.org.