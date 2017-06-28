Local Ranching Event Scheduled for July 11 in New Braunfels

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host a ranch gathering on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at the Comal County Fair Association Exhibit Hall in New Braunfels, Texas. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner.

The event is free and open to the public.

TSCRA Special Ranger Mike Barr will provide a law enforcement update and offer ranchers information on how they can keep their livestock and equipment safe and secure. Attendees will also receive an update on the recently concluded 85th Texas Legislative Session and upcoming Special Session. Other areas of interest to cattle raisers and the community will be discussed as well.

Please RSVP to (800) 242-7820, ext. 192, or rsvp@tscra.org.

The Comal County Fair Association Exhibit Hall is located at 701 Common St., New Braunfels, TX 78130.

The ranch gathering is sponsored by Capital Farm Credit, Stay-Tuff Fence and Texas Agricultural Land Trust.

All members of the press are invited to attend.

TSCRA is a 140-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, but throughout the Southwest.