Local Ranching Event Scheduled for April 12 in Ballinger

April 4, 2017

Contact: Jeremy Fuchs

(512) 496-8663

FORT WORTH — The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) will host a ranch gathering Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at the Old Texas Theater in Ballinger, Texas. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a complimentary beef dinner.

The event is free and open to the public.

TSCRA Special Ranger Joe Roberts will provide a law enforcement update and offer ranchers information on how they can keep their livestock and equipment safe and secure. Attendees will also be briefed on how they can get involved in legislative and regulatory affairs as a member of TSCRA. Other areas of interest to cattle raisers and the community will be discussed as well.

Please RSVP to (800) 242-7820, ext. 192, or rsvp@tscra.org.

The Old Texas Theater is located at 115 8th Street, Ballinger, TX 76821.

The ranch gathering is sponsored by Elanco Animal Health and Central Texas Farm Credit.

All members of the press are invited to attend.

TSCRA is a 140-year-old trade association and is the largest and oldest livestock organization based in Texas. TSCRA has more than 17,500 beef cattle operations, ranching families and businesses as members. These members represent approximately 55,000 individuals directly involved in ranching and beef production who manage 4 million head of cattle on 76 million acres of range and pasture land primarily in Texas and Oklahoma, but throughout the Southwest.

For more TSCRA news releases, visit tscra.org.