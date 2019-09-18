Livestock Wx for 9-18-19: Imelda Dumping Rain, Moisture to Continue Pushing North

The Atlantic Basin remains quite active. However, only one system, Tropical Depression Imelda, is expected to have an impact on mainland U.S. livestock production areas.

T.S. Imelda continues to pump deep tropical moisture onshore near the Houston metro region. Heaviest amounts so far, nearly 20 inches, have been observed just south and west of Houston in the Freeport area.

The remains of Imelda will push north over the next week, merging with a Midwest frontal boundary.

This will result in widespread heavy rain across livestock production areas of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri.