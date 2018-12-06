Livestock Wx for 12/6/18: Connecting the Dots-Where will the rain fall?

Keep updated on the latest weather trends and outlooks with your personal daily weather planner—delivered each day via email. To subscribe to this free service, click here.

Livestock Wx for 12/6/18: Connecting the Dots-Where will the rain fall?

Thirty-day rainfall has been well-below-normal across parts of Texas and Oklahoma. Short-term drought is likely to emerge within these areas unless precipitation occurs in the near-term. As many know, though, heavy rain is expected over the next two days.

Connect the Dots

The image below shows the 48-hour accumulated rainfall forecast, and how it coincides with areas that have been short on rainfall over the last month. The dots are station data from the High Plains Regional Climate Center and show percent of normal precipitation for the last month. As you can see, most of the rainfall is expected to hit east of areas that currently quite dry.

Next week we are going to take a closer look at the areas that have been dry and what if any the forecast models might provide in the way of hope for the rest of December and into January.