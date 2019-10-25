Livestock Wx for 10-25-19: Rain for East Texas, Cold Temps for Cattle Feeders

A disturbance over the Southern Plains is in the process of combining with tropical moisture arriving from the Gulf of Mexico. The combination of these two features will result in the formation of a low pressure system that is expected to bring the potential of flash floods from East Texas into Louisiana and Mississippi by Saturday morning.

The image below shows the expected amount of precipitation from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1. Parts of East Texas and eastern Oklahoma could see anywhere from 2 to 4 inches over the next seven days.

Meanwhile, another bout of cold air and snow is coming to Northern Plains/Rocky Mountains that will extend into the High Plains. The plume of cold weather will hit cattle feeders throughout the High Plains. Wednesday morning (Oct. 30) will see temps in the mid-teens (see image below), which is 12 to 20 degrees below expected temps for this time of year. By early November, though, daytime temps across Texas and Oklahoma will be back in the 60s and 70s.