Livestock Wx for Jan. 31, 2020: Two week precipitation forecast

Over the next two weeks parts of the Southeast and Northwest (and Wyoming) will likely see some fairly significant precipitation. Parts of Southeast Oklahoma and East Texas may see totals in the one-inch category and along the Gulf Coast they could see totals closer to two-inches, but the rest of the TSCRA area will likely not see much over the next 14 days.

Two weeks is a long-time in the forecast world, so we could see some changes in week two. Though we will probably will not see much improvement in the drought picture with possible exceptions in East Texas (see the latest U.S. Drought Monitor below).