Lincoln County Man in Custody on Charges of Obtaining Merchandise by Bogus Check/False Pretenses

For Immediate Release:

Feb. 10, 2017

Contact: Jeremy Fuchs

512.496.8663

CHANDLER, OK — A Lincoln County man surrendered to authorities this week on one count of obtaining merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Special Ranger Bart Perrier conducted the investigation with the assistance of fellow Special Ranger Brett Wellden.

On Nov. 10, 2016 the suspect, Ethan Charles Lee, 26, of Chandler, Okla. purchased 35 pairs of cattle for more than $85,000. He provided payment to the victim, a Sallisaw, Okla. rancher, by way of personal check. It was later discovered the check was issued on a closed account.

Lee surrendered and was taken into custody Feb. 7, 2017 on one count of obtaining merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses. He was booked into the Lincoln County jail and subsequently posted bail.

The investigation continues and more charges and arrests are possible as additional information is revealed.

“This case should serve as notice to would-be criminals that we will not tolerate the defrauding of ranchers,” said Perrier. “I look forward to finalizing the investigation and ensuring that justice is served.”

