Lelve Garland Gayle, DVM

Lelve Garland Gayle, DVM, 77, died Aug. 6. He was born in Weldon April 29, 1940, to Ben and Annie Mae Gayle.

After graduating from Lovelady High School, Gayle enrolled in the Corps of Cadets at Texas A&M. He is a 1964 graduate of the College of Veterinary Medicine at Texas A&M University. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Air Force as the Dyess Air Force Base veterinarian overseeing the Century Dogs. His military service was followed by a period of 10 years in private veterinary practice. In 1976, Dr. Gayle joined the Texas Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL). He served as case supervisor, head of diagnostic services, and as executive director, having been appointed to this position in 2002. He is survived by his wife, Melody; their children Dr. Justin (Marilyn) Gayle; Julie (Keith) Baker; Meleah Steelman; and numerous other relatives.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Texas A&M Foundation for the Dr. Lelve Gayle Endowed Scholarship, c/o Office of the Dean, Texas A&M Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, 4461 TAMU College Station, Texas 77843-4461.